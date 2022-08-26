John Walther
July 17, 1945 — Aug. 16, 2022
John Walther, a Vietnam veteran and longtime resident of West Allis, Waukesha and Milwaukee, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022, at the age 77, surrounded by family. Jack, as he was known by all, was born July 17, 1945, to Fred and Agnes (Murdock) Walther and attended Waukesha South High School before enlisting in the U.S. Marines in 1962. As a corporal for the Marine Corps, Jack, served two tours during the Vietnam War. Jack didn’t speak much about his time in Vietnam, but he proudly donned a Vietnam Vet baseball cap wherever he went, and collected red poppy flowers to remember and honor his friends who died for our country.
Jack was a stoic and strong-willed force of nature and the discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as friends and family will attest. Jack was a hard worker and dedicated employee for Lakeside International and didn’t miss a day of work for 30-plus years. Jack enjoyed fishing, watching Brewers games and old westerns, and tinkering around in the garage or basement, with a Diet Pepsi in hand.
He leaves behind his wife and the love of his life, Diana Lee. Beloved brother to Thomas (Anne) Walther, Mary Mork, the late Timothy (the late Karin) Walther, and the late Richard Walther. Cherished stepdad to Tammy (Tom) Koenigs, Carrie Ostby, Jeff Ostby, Tanya (Greg) Bissen and Steve (Mary Roeder). Adored grandpa to Noah, Nicklos, Nathan, DuWayne, (the late) Amanda, Brittni, Casandra, Odin, Freyja, Ashley, Olivia, Ella, Stephan, William, Aiden, Brianna and great-grandpa to Jordan, Maverick, Yasmine, Naeem, Aaryania and Zoey. Jack and Diana built a solid life together, and Jack willingly accepted all of his stepkids and stepgrands as his own. They all loved and admired him deeply. Jack will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends.
A gathering will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, WI 53005, from 11 a.m. until the time of Jack’s memorial service at 1 p.m. An inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date. Memorials appreciated to the Disabled American Veterans or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 262-782-5330, is serving the family. Visit online at www.beckerritter.com.