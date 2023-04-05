WAUKESHA
John Wilhelm Jr.
Oct. 24, 1960 - March 25, 2023
John Wilhelm Jr. of Waukesha was called home to heaven while asleep on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the age of 62. He was born in Pewaukee on October 24, 1960, the son of John Sr. and Barbara (nee Davis) Wilhelm.
John had worked for Fairway Transit Trucking Company in Pewaukee. He was an avid deer hunter and loved going up north to his parents cabin. He enjoyed trout fishing on the Wolf River and on lakes with his father and brothers. He listened to all types of music, mostly hard rock, and attended music concerts all over the state since he was 15 years old. He has seen every music group he ever wanted to see and still has his first concert ticket, which he purchased for $6.50. As a child he would go with his family to the Hales Corners Speedway to watch various types of stock car races. He was a fan of all sports, especially NASCAR and the Packers. John was a kind, giving person who was always helping others. He loved hanging out with his friends and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
John is survived by his parents, John Sr. and Barbara Wilhelm; brothers Robert Wilhelm and Michael (Mary) Wilhelm, all of Waukesha; and nephews Dalton Wilhelm of Wauwatosa, Cody (Abby) Wilhelm of Wauwatosa and Brandon Wilhelm of Waukesha. He is further survived by six great-nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 12, from 5 p.m. until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
