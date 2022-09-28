RACINE
Jon A. Kopecky
Oct. 20, 1955 - March 22, 2021
Jon A. Kopecky passed away due to COVID on March 22, 2021. He was born October 20, 1955, to Rudolph J. and Dorothy Kopecky.
He graduated from Horlick High School, Class of 1973. While in high school, Jon joined the Racine Police Law Enforcement Explorer Post. That experience prompted him to attend UW-Platteville where he earned a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. He started his public service career with Elmwood Park Police. He served there for six years before taking a position with Wisconsin State Fair Park Police. He worked there full time and then part time from 1984 until his retirement in 2016. In 1991, Jon accepted a full-time position as an officer with the Village of Big Bend Police Department. In 2000, he was promoted to lieutenant. After 25 distinguished years with that department, Lt. Kopecky retired Dec. 24, 2016.
Jon prized his Harley motorcycle and was a member of the Blue Knights, Metro Milwaukee VI chapter. He had served as a commission member on the Big Bend - Vernon Fire Board, and formerly served as a member of the Civic Center Commission - City of Racine. As a boy, Jon and his dad were CBers (Big Beagle and Little Beagle), but Jon had always been interested in becoming a HAM radio operator. He earned his HAM operator license in 2018 (KC9JAK) and became involved with the Racine area HAM radio club.
Jon was interested in history - mostly the Civil War. He was a member of The Civil War Museum in Kenosha and annually attended their day-long fall forum. One of his favorite trips was to Gettysburg where he spent the better part of a week visiting various sites in the area and on the battlefield. He walked the site of Pickett’s Charge to get an idea what it might have been like for the soldiers on July 3, 1863. He also was interested in WWII - especially the European Theater where his father had served. Two of Jon's ancestors fought for America's independence in the American Revolution. Jon will be remembered for his professionalism and dedication to the departments and communities he served, and his willingness to help someone in need.
He is survived by his sister, Diane Hartzheim of Beaver Dam, and two nieces, Jennifer Hartzheim of Oshkosh, and Laura Hartzheim of Beaver Dam.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents.
The best way to honor Jon's memory is to support your local law enforcement. If you want to provide a memorial, please select a charity/organization of your choosing.
A small graveside service was held March 27, 2021. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the Floyd E. Swayze Community Center, Big Bend, on Oct. 2, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Come and go as you please.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine, served the family.