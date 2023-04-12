WAUKESHA
Jon A. Warren
Oct. 15, 1970 - April 1, 2023
Jon A. Warren of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the age of 52. He was born in Denver, Colo., on October 15, 1970, the son of Lew and Renee (nee Riesberg) Warren. He loved reading, cooking and spending time with his children. He had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone in need.
He will be sadly missed by his children Lavana Warren and Levi Warren; step-daughter Natasha Rouse; and their mother Amy Connors. He is further survived by his grandchildren Giovanni Warren, Landon Wilichowski and Amelia Stricker; parents Lew and Renee Warren; sister Laura (Robert “Bob” II) Merkt; nephew Robert “Bobby Joe” Merkt III; and other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, from 1 p.m. until the 3:30 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
Memorials to the family are appreciated.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or the leave the family an online tribute message.