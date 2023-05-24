WAUKESHA
Jon ‘Buck’ C. Williamson
Oct. 18, 1956 - May 20, 2023
After a hard-fought battle with chronic heart failure, Jon “Buck” Williamson of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the age of 66 years. Jon was born in Waukesha, son of Lyle and Rita Williamson. He was a loving father and devoted grandfather.
Jon was a lifelong athlete with a passion for baseball and softball. He was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports teams. In 2015, after 28 years of service, Jon retired from Pillar Technologies. With an unmatched work ethic, he truly enjoyed his career, and traveled as far as Switzerland to share his expertise.
Jon will be sadly missed by his daughter Andrea (Joshua) Bintz of Waukesha; granddaughter Olivia Bintz; sisters Ann (Jeffrey) Schulz of Springfield, Ore., and Monica (John) Santroch of Waukesha; and nieces Katherine Foss and Margaret Foss. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Jo Williamson, and parents Lyle and Rita Williamson.
A memorial visitation for Jon will be held on Tuesday, May 30, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a celebration of life service to follow.
A private burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice appreciated.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.