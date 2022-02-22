Jon Max Hickey
March 13, 1945 - Feb. 19, 2022
Jon Max Hickey, 76, lost his six-year battle with cancer on February 19, 2022.
Jon was born in Waukesha to Kenneth and Florence (Zimmerman) Hickey on March 13, 1945, the fourth of seven children. He was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam conflict and spent his time in Alaska.
Jon was always into cars and enjoyed building cars and time spent with his car friends. He also looked forward each year to family time: winter weekend in Hurley, sledding and playing, and summer weekends in Minnesota, lounging by the pool, eating, and smarting off. Jon kept his sense of humor right up until the end, when the hospice nurse asked if there was anything she could bring him, and he replied, “MONEY.”
Jon is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Yvonne, and their children, Stacie (John) Wegner, Ron (Heidi) Hoeft, Lisa (Steve) Kraft and Michelle (Matt) Anderson; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; his sister Karen (Bob) McCord; his brothers Kyle and Todd; and his sister Bonnie (Ron) Kosmosky.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Larry and Lee; and sister-in-law, Julie.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
Memorials in memory of Jon, if desired, may be directed to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin at 1624 Yout St., Racine, WI 53404.