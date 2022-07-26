WAUKESHA
Jonas W. Hartley
Feb. 1, 1969 - July 22, 2022
Jonas W. Hartley of Waukesha died unexpectedly Friday, July 22, 2022, at the age of 53. He was born in Milwaukee on February 1, 1969, the son of William and Jody (nee Rittler) Hartley.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, Jody Hartley; brother Benjamin (Julie) Hartley; step-siblings, Connie (Bill) Nyback, John (Jennifer) Hartley and Gary Hartley along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Jonas loved his freedom and unconventional life. He may not have accumulated material riches but he enjoyed a wealth of friends. He was tender hearted and loved animals and nature. Muttley (Beau) is looking for you!
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547- 4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.