PEWAUKEE
Jordan Dean Chadwick
Sept. 17, 1957 - Aug. 13, 2022
Jordan Dean Chadwick, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Aug. 13, 2022. Survived by wife Karen (nee Kaniewski); children Nathan “Nate,” Kayla (Colin) Thorpe and Troy (Rebecca); and grandchildren Tate and Jace Chadwick and Lizzie and Cormac Thorpe. Further survived by brothers Kelly and Scott and sister Rebecca Stanley, stepmother Leota, mother-in-law Rita Kaniewski, brothers- and sister-in-law, aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceded in death by parents Leslie and Leona Chadwick.
Lifetime member and past president of the Oak Creek Lions Club and past district governor of 27-A1. Visitation will take place Sunday, August 21, at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. 84th St., from 3-7 p.m. (at 6 p.m. a short Lions ritual and parish prayer service will be held).
Visitation continues on Monday, August 22, at Sts. Peter and Paul PNCC, 1308 15th Ave., in South Milwaukee, from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Please see funeral home website for the full obituary.
Heritage Funeral Homes, 4800 S. 84th St., Greenfield, is serving the family. Visit online at www.heritagefuneral.com.