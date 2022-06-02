WAUKESHA
Jorge O. Cruz
April 23, 1942 - May 27, 2022
Jorge O. Cruz of Waukesha died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the age of 80. He was born in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on April 23, 1942, the son of Esteban Oquendo and Victoria Cruz.
He worked for Grede Foundry and J. Bauer Trucking for many years. Jorge was proud of his Puerto Rican heritage and loved his family.
He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Sherry Cruz (James), Sandra Cruz, Stacy Cruz (Sean Kruschke), Sonia Oquendo (Artemio) and Giovanna Oquendo (Nazario); his grandchildren, Heather, Joshua, Royal, Mariah, Justice, Alex, Chayra Yanira, Walitza Zoe, Krizia Liz and Luis Miguel; and nine great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings, Aleja Oquendo (Domingo Olmeda), Carmen Oquendo (Andres Cintron), Esteban Oquendo Jr. (Blanca) and Benjamin Oquendo, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Benito, Angel and Felipe.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.