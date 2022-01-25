WAUKESHA
Joseph D. Koegel
May 19, 1950 - Jan. 22, 2022
Joseph D. Koegel of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the age of 71. He was born in Baraboo on May 19, 1950, the son of Alfred and Janet (nee Hickey) Koegel.
Joseph worked in environmental services for Waukesha Memorial Hospital for 28 years. He enjoyed living at Berkshire at Kensington and socializing with his friends whether it be sitting around chatting or playing Wii Bowling or shuffleboard. Joseph had a love for music, football and baseball, the Badgers and Packers, animals and birdwatching. He will always be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit and as a loving brother, uncle and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, Christopher J. (Kay) Koegel, Gretchen (Dick) Jones, Mary (the late Jim) Zainer, Anne (Gary) Lesperance and Stephen Koegel and many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. He is also survived by his special friend Gail Plopper, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Kathy (Tom) Davis, Karin (Bob) Brandemuehl and Althea “Teddy” (David) Andersen.
Visitation will be held at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, on Friday, January 28, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035