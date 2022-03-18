ERIN
Joseph Donald Korber Sr.
Aug. 23, 1934 - March 16, 2022
Joseph D. Korber Sr., born August 23, 1934, passed peacefully at his home in Erin on March 16, 2022, at the age of 87.
Joseph (Joe) is survived by his loving son, Jason (Penny) Korber; stepchildren Timothy (Luann) Dietrich, Randy (Gail) Dietrich, Tamara Potkay-Dietrich, Michael Dietrich and Tanya Dietrich; loving grandfather to Jason Dietrich, Courtney (Duane) Graber, Trevor (Michaela) Potkay, Andrew Rice, Addison and Aiden Korber; and devoted great-grandfather to Quintin Dietrich, Emily and Brayden Graber.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Joseph H. and Lila (Hicks) Korber, sister Coralie (Eugene) Suttner, first wife Mary Lou (Smith) Korber, second wife Carol (Stair/Dietrich) Korber, son Joseph D. Korber Jr., stepson Jacob Dietrich and granddaughter Jessica Dietrich.
At a younger age, Joe worked at his family’s furniture store, Korbers, in downtown Waukesha. He was a jack of all trades. He did a little bit of work with real estate as well as repairs on electronics and appliances. He eventually found a career as an electrician for Waukesha County courthouse where he stayed for more than 25 years. Joe enjoyed getting outdoors, visiting his family’s cabin, and using his Kubota for anything and everything. He enjoyed the company of many dogs throughout his life and loved spoiling them with love and treats. He loved spending time with his family and catching up with old friends.
The family has chosen to not hold a memorial service. Joseph will be laid to rest at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
Memorials in his honor to the Wisconsin Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital would be greatly appreciated.