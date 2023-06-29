GILBERT, Ariz.
Joseph H. Gabor
Oct. 11, 1976 - June 25, 2023
Joseph H. Gabor passed away on June 25, 2023, at home in Gilbert, Ariz.
He was born on October 11, 1976, in Waukesha, the son of Robert and Lucia (Wambold) Gabor. Joe grew up in Eagle and graduated from Palmyra-Eagle High School in 1995. He attended WCTC in Pewaukee and graduated with an associate’s degree in computer science in 2002.
Joe began his career as an IT tech with Strong Funds, which was later acquired by Wells Fargo. He was awarded “TOP Performer of the Year” in 2013 with a trip to San Antonio, Texas. Joe worked for Wells Fargo up until he became ill in 2020. He had a wonderful group of friends in Arizona who were his caregivers while going through treatment and hospital stays. Even as Joe faced adversity, he remained determined, positive and hopeful. He was an inspiration to many.
Joe had many interests. He loved to play golf, go to the casino for bingo or a game of blackjack, attend Brewer games and tailgate with his Wisconsin friends, traveling and just relaxing with family and close friends. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, strength and compassion for others. Joe will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on through those he leaves behind.
Joe is survived by his loving mother, Lucia, and stepfather, Robert Krukar Jr., of Princeton; brother Robert Gabor Jr. of Milwaukee; and nephews Edwin (EJ), Oliver and Leland Gabor. He is also survived by many dear friends and relatives.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Gabor Sr.
A memorial service to honor Joe’s life will be held at 12 noon on Friday, July 7, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 499 Elkhorn Road, Eagle, WI 53119. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Joseph will be laid to rest in St. Theresa Cemetery in Eagle following the memorial service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place online condolences, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.