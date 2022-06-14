NEW BERLIN
Joseph ‘Joe’ G. McGavock
Sept. 21, 1931 - June 5, 2022
Joseph “Joe” G. McGavock of New Berlin died on June 5, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 90. He was born in Waukesha on September 21, 1931, the son of Joseph E. and Hazel (nee Condon) McGavock.
He was a 1950 graduate of Waukesha High School and following his graduation he was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he worked at Golden Guernsey as a milkman. On June 2, 1951, he married the love of his life, Betty Merryfield; she preceded him in death on February 12, 2004. Joe and his wife Betty were co-owners of McGavock’s Sod and Soil from 1956 until 1995. He was a charter member of St. Luke Catholic Church. Through the years many good times were had with his family and friends at their cottage up north in Crivitz.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Donald (Lou) McGavock of North Prairie, Robert (Donna) McGavock of New Berlin and Mary Jo (Robert Motola) McGavock of New Berlin; daughter-in-law Susan McGavock of Waukesha; his grandchildren, Erin (Tom) Burns, Christopher McGavock (Shannon), Kyle (Megan) McGavock, Kellie (Nathan) Kuehn, Cassondra McGavock, Nicole McGavock and Daniel McGavock; and great-grandchildren, Bailey, Shea, Mya, Reagan, Harper, Kayden, Camden and Nolan. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife Betty, he was preceded in death by his son Michael McGavock; sister Nancy (Bill) Hoeppner; brother Donald McGavock; and his parents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 18, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield, WI 53045, with the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Masses are appreciated in Joe’s name at St. Luke Catholic Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services