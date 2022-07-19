Joseph T. ‘Jo Ro’ Rozek
June 2, 1943 - July 13, 2022
Joseph T. “Jo Ro” Rozek left us suddenly on July 13, 2022. Joe was born on June 2, 1943, in Waukesha, to Sal and Josephine Rozek.
Joe was the loving husband and best friend of Pat (Piscitello) for 60 years, married for 55. Proud father of Jeff (Lynn Carroll), and Dawn (Mike Ermisch). Greatly loved grandpa of Jessica (Bryan), David (Ashley), Cory (Melissa), Nicole (Robert), Christine (Marko), and Courtney (TBD...). Special great-grandpa of Abigail, Hank, Lillian, Ray, Eden, Lucy, CJ, Declan, Lincoln, Callen and many other “adopted” children and grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Sue Lawrence (the late Ron).
He was preceded in death by parents Sal and Josephine (Kowalski); in-laws Charles and Virginia Piscitello; and brother Richard (Jean) Rozek.
Joe will be missed by nieces, nephews and especially his great friends Alex Kish, Bruce Couillard, Hawkeye and many many more.
Growing up just a few steps from Fracaro’s Lanes, Joe and his dad Sal bowled many games together, which lead to his great love of the sport. Besides making more friends than he could have ever imagined, it allowed him to do the sport he loved. That love for bowling lead him to be Waukesha Association manager, secretary of many leagues, as well as coordinator of many national, state and local tournaments.
Joe retired after 30 years from Wisconsin Centrifugal (MetalTek).
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, from 4 p.m. until time of the service at 7:30 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Burial will be on Friday, July 22, at 1 p.m. at St. Josephs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, any funds received to the family will be used to set up a Junior Bowling Scholarship in Joe’s name.
