Joshua R. Davies
Joshua R. Davies passed away tragically on July 12, 2023, from a traumatic brain injury he sustained on June 17.
Josh (aka “Big Deal Davies”) was a loving husband, son, father, stepfather, brother, relative, friend, co-worker and disc golf buddy to so many who loved him.
He leaves behind his wife, Jennifer (Potter) Davies; children Charlie, Abigail and Colton; sister, Jamie Davies; parents, Patti Pearson and Edward Davies; in-laws Charles and Debra Potter; as well as many other relatives and many dear friends.
Josh’s personality, love and zest for life were larger than life itself. He touched the lives of so many people. His passion for disc golf led to hundreds of friendships he made within that community.
In addition to Josh’s love for his family, his other joy in life was his many years of work in landscaping and lawn care. Most recently Josh was employed as a landscaper with Badgerland, where he took great pride in the “lines he cut” and his artistic lawn care designs.
A very special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Aurora Summit Trauma Center for their compassionate care during his 27 days in the Intensive Care Unit.
A Celebration of Life to honor Josh’s memory will be held on August 27, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Okauchee Lions Park, N48-W34350 E. Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee.
If you’d like, plant a tree in his honor. In Josh’s case, if every friend planted one tree, we would truly have a forest.
He will be greatly missed.
