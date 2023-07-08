Joyce Ann Wiesenthal
Nov. 1, 1945 - May 31, 2023
Joyce Ann Wiesenthal, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was surrounded by her cherished family and friends.
Joyce was born on November 1, 1945, to Ida and Melvin Hodges. She grew up in Marshfield, where she attended Marshfield Senior High.
On October 12, 1968, she married the love of her life, William Wiesenthal, and their marriage was blessed with love, laughter, and shared adventures spanning over five decades.
Throughout her life, Joyce dedicated her time and energy to various professions, including Wausau Insurance and the Waukesha County Courthouse. Her dedication and strong work ethic earned her the respect and admiration of all her colleagues.
Outside of her professional life, Joyce had a passion for creativity and found joy in various hobbies. She possessed a talent for beading, creating intricate and beautiful designs. She had a knack for making stunning flower arrangements and took pride in her flourishing garden. Joyce’s artistic endeavors brought beauty and color into the lives of those around her.
Joyce’s family held a special place in her heart, and she cherished every moment with loved ones.
She was a devoted mother to her children Brad and Kari, and found immense joy in the presence of her grandchildren, Nick, William, Danny and Brandon. She was also blessed with the love of her great-grandchild Kolton.
Joyce was preceded in death by sister Constance Hodges, parents, Ida and Melvin Hodges, and other siblings, Kennith Hodges, Jimmy Hodges, and Shirley Zieher.
Joyce Ann Wiesenthal will be remembered as a kind-hearted and gentle soul, who touched the lives of many through her compassion and love.
Her legacy of warmth, creativity, and devotion will continue to inspire all those who were fortunate enough to have known her.
May her soul rest in eternal peace.
Visitation for Joyce will be held at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Wednesday, July 12, from 11 a.m. until the start of services at 1 p.m.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.