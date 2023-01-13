WAUKESHA
Joyce J. Milosch
July 19, 1930 - Dec. 18, 2022
Joyce J. Milosch (nee Streck) of Waukesha was born into eternal life on December 18, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born on July 19, 1930, in Hartford, the youngest of three daughters of Frank and Wilhelmina (nee Mertens) Streck.
She grew up in the small town of Hartford where she was surrounded by family and friends. She graduated from Hartford Union High School and pursued her goal of becoming a nurse. She graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Milwaukee.
She spent most of her R.N. nursing career at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Joyce met Marvin Milosch on a blind date, fell in love and were married in 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waukesha. They built their home on Ayrshire Lane in Waukesha, where they raised their five children and lived for 50 years.
During their retirement, Joyce and Marvin were members of the Family Motor Coach Association. They traveled the United States over the years going to new places and making new friends at their rallies.
Joyce loved people and had long lasting friendships. She loved going to her high school and nursing school reunions to catch up with old friends. She was a caring, hardworking, outgoing and funny lady and was dedicated to the well-being of her family and those in need.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Marvin; her sister Doris Bautzmann; her parents; and her granddaughter Zoe.
She is further survived by her sister Betty Schlough and her five children Mark Milosch, Mary Milosch, and Amy (Todd) Halverson, all of Waukesha; Jim Milosch (Lehn Boonsook) of Lisbon, WI; and Mike (Amy) Milosch of Inver Grove Heights, MN; and grandchildren Bryan and Jacob Halverson; Roman, Samantha, Grayson, and Zoe (Angel) Milosch.
The Milosch family is extremely grateful and would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Avalon Square and Brighton Hospice who cared for Joyce over these last several years.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, at 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waukesha; Avalon Square in Waukesha; or Brighton Hospice of Brookfield would be appreciated.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.