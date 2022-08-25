WAUKESHA
Joyce Marie Mann
April 30, 1931 - July 29, 2022
Joyce Marie Mann (Parsons), 91, was born to eternal life on July 29, 2022. She was born on April 30, 1931, the daughter of Earl W. and Lillian (Orgas) Parsons in Waukesha.
She will be sadly missed by her daughters Jo Sutter, Melody Kramer (Dave Drost) and Polly Mather (Lea Alexander) and her sons Michael Mann (DeDe), Rodd Mann, Kimm Mann and Mark Mann (Barbara); and grandchildren Heidi, Steve, Jeff, Gretta, Dion, Lucy, Sara, Julia, April, Noah, Austin and Hudson. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; her sister Mary Parsons; sister-in-law Shirley Parsons; and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; infant son Donald Allan; sister Sandra Friske Steinman; brothers Earl Parsons and Donald Parsons; and her former husband of 33 years, James Mann.
She worked for the Waukesha School District as a secretary for 33 years for many different schools. She loved to be with family and her friends at Avalon Square. Joyce was funny, appreciated our humor, and could laugh easily at herself. She passed on her love of books by reading to little ones and listening to them read out loud. She was artistic and freely drew fun, creative flowers, people, and anything that came to mind. She loved the outdoors and loved to swim. We have memories of her taking a long swim each day up north after laying in the sun to get a good tan. Her calendar was filled with names of friends and loved ones who could expect to receive a card usually on or before their birthday. She could be counted on to lend a hand until a job was done. Whether it was helping family move, cleaning, or providing upbeat moral support with a lovely smile, she always made difficult times feel a little better. In this way, Joyce passed along her faith, which sustained her and those around her. Joyce was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
In the final year of her life, Joyce had the comfort and love of her sister Mary and daughter Melody always by her side, taking her to her doctors, administering medication and care, and making sure she kept her joy and peace to the last moment. These two were angels to her and everyone who knew and loved Joyce are grateful and thankful for both.
A Celebration of Joyce’s Life will be held on Sunday, August 28, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 2-4 p.m., with the service beginning at 3 p.m. Private family burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Avalon Square.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.