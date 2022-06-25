WAUKESHA
Juan ‘John’ F. Hernandez
Sept. 3, 1946 — June 23, 2022
Juan “John” F. Hernandez, a longtime Waukesha resident died on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the age of 75. He was born in Waukesha on September 3, 1946 the son of Francisco and Marciana (Robledo) Hernandez. John was a hard worker and owned a bar in downtown Waukesha, Gail’s Place and Johnny’s on Main, where he met many people over the years. He loved to play the lottery and pull tabs but most of all enjoyed his family and friends.
He will be greatly missed by his children, Anthony Hernandez of West Allis, Michael (Thea) Muniz of LaFarge, WI and Michelle Muniz of Brookfield; former wife, Gail Hernandez of Waukesha, his sister Juanita (James) Swenson of Neillsville; and nieces and nephews, Leonard Hernandez Jr., Joseph “John” Hernandez, Tina (Scott) Litkowski and Shelley (Don) Styer. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Joseph Hernandez and Leonard Hernandez Sr.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. The burial and committal service will be private for the family.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.