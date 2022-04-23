Judith A. ‘Judy’ Hood
March 14, 1940 — Dec. 18, 2021
Judith A. “Judy” Hood (nee Norton) was born March 14, 1940, in Milwaukee. She was a graduate of Wauwatosa High School, Class of 1957, where she met her husband of 61 years, Ted.
In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by her son Scott Hood (Sue), granddaughters Erin, (Jake) great-grandson Sawyer, and Lauren (Tim). Daughter Tracy Hood Rokosz, grandsons Peter Rokosz (Michaela), great-granddaughter Charlotte and grandsons Alexander Rokosz and Nicholas Rokosz.
Judy was committed to her husband and her children, and other children who needed help. She served as a volunteer teacher’s aide, and later as part-time aide at Lowell School in Waukesha.
Wherever Judy was she sought volunteer opportunities and made friends.
She rarely had a negative word to say about anybody and was always willing to help people. In 2009, she and Ted moved to Oro Valley, Ariz., living in the active adult community of Sun City Oro Valley where Judy continued volunteering in the community.
In September of 2020, Judy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She fought a hard battle against the disease, never complaining to her family or friends but finally succumbing to the disease on December 18, 2021.
A memorial service is being held for Judy on Tuesday June 7, starting with a light lunch at 12 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 3 p.m. at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 200 Richard St., Waukesha. The Rev. Dr. Christian Boyd conducting the service. For additional details contact pastor@southminsterchurch.org.