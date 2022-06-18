Judith A. Kelliher (nee Borlen)
1935—2022
Judy passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Brighton Hospice nurses, and Heritage Court staff at age 87. She was born in Waukesha and lived most of her life there until she retired. She then relocated to her Pike Lake home in Hartford. Judy is survived by her brother, Robert Borlen of Bend, OR. Her tribe of children: Pam (Mark) Heyde, Mike (Terri), Jim, Chris (Theresa), Dan (Kimberly) and Teresa (Jeff) Wolf. Judy was the proud grandma to 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and greatnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Susan and Edward Borlen and grandson, Eli Kelliher.
Judy was an active member of her beloved St. Mary of the Hill Church, she could frequently be found volunteering or involved in activities there in some way. She even came out of retirement from her longtime career at AT& T to work for the church as a bookkeeper. Her faith was the mainstay of her life and she had a strong devotion to Mary and praying the rosary. She was an avid reader, and a gifted fiber artist. She used her gifts to create beautiful quilts, afghans, and even pieces of clothing. She loved gardening and bird watching, from her window at Heritage Court, she was still able to bird watch up until the day she passed away. Her favorite activity was being with family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Judy attended St. Joseph Elementary School and Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School. She was a great supporter of Catholic education throughout her life. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Judy drew people to herself with her friendliness, warm smile, wit, sense of humor, and concern for others. She was one of the favorite residents at Heritage Court Memory Care facility where she had been living for the past year and a half. The Irish Blessing was her favorite blessing: “May the road rise to meet you; may the wind be always at your back; may the sun shine warm upon your face; may the rains fall soft upon your fields; and until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of His hand!”
A memorial gathering will take place on June 24 at Holy Hill Basilica & National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians, 1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033, in the St. Therese Chapel (Lower Level, please follow posted signs) from 10 a.m. until the beginning of the Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Following the Mass, we will meet at the gates of St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, S22W22890 E. Broadway, Waukesha, WI 53186, at 1 p.m. We will then be escorted to the grave.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Judy’s memory to: Waukesha Catholic School System, 221 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, C/O Judy Kelliher. Cards and other correspondence to Judy’s family may be sent to Mike Kelliher at 8847 Lisa Lane, Woodruff, WI 54568.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services, (262) 542-6609, is serving the family. Visit online at www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.