MUKWONAGO
Judith Ann Martin
Sept. 21, 1945 — Feb. 13, 2022
On Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, Judith Ann Martin (nee Takacs) of Mukwonago passed away peacefully at the age of 76 after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer.
Judy was born on Sept. 21, 1945, in Waukesha to the late Andrew and Virginia Portz.
Judy was a 1963 graduate of Waukesha High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
In 1968, she married her first husband, the late Thomas L. Takacs, with whom she had a son, Randal Takacs.
Judy had several jobs throughout her life but her main focus was being a mother.
On Jan. 27, 1996, she married her second husband, Richard T. Martin, who preceded her in death.
Judy was an avid gardener and loved her many flowers and plants. She loved visiting and keeping in touch with family and friends, who she cared for deeply. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1972. Her faith brought her great joy and many dear friends who were always available to help and brightened her final days.
Judy is survived by brothers James (Laurel) Portz, Leonard (Patti) Portz; her son, Randal Takacs; stepdaughters Laura Martin, Melissa Martin (Gary Beauvais) and grandchildren Anna and Adam Beauvais, Liz (Alan) Stieber and grandchildren Caitlin and Daniel Stieber. She is further survived by nieces and nephews and their children, all of whom she treasured spending time with.
A memorial service will be held via Zoom on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Central time. Meeting ID: 842 251 40867. Passcode: 022722.