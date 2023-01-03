Judith Ann Moran (nee Johnson)
Aug. 6, 1937 - Dec. 30, 2022
Judith Ann Moran (nee Johnson) passed away Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born August 6, 1937 in Kenosha, a full 10 years younger than her next oldest sibling. Her early years were spent growing up with her two older brothers around their dad’s filling station in Kenosha and playing with her bulldog Jigs. She later attended Bradford High School.
Judy chose to attend Carrol College (now Carroll University) in Waukesha on an academic scholarship. There Judy joined the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and participated in many other social activities. During this time, she met Pat Moran and the two started a relationship that culminated in their getting married the day before their graduation on June 6, 1959.
Judy and Pat settled in Waukesha, raising a family of four and she continued her engagement in community, church, and friends. In 1976, her sister-in-law shared with her how to have a relationship with God through faith in His Son, Jesus Christ, and her life changed dramatically. Almost immediately Judy got involved in Bible studies, evangelism training, and eventually prison ministry. She visited various prisons and jails in the Milwaukee area, leading Bible studies weekly for the next 30 years. Her strong faith naturally spread to the rest of her family Ñ Pat, all of her children, and many grandchildren have since come to know the Lord.
Judy enjoyed a good long life with Pat in his retirement, traveling the United States and parts of the world. In 1999 they built their current home where she lived out her years, eventually seeing her great-grandchildren being born.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ruth Johnson, and her brothers Don and Kenneth.
She is survived by her husband, Pat; daughters Kelli and Kerri; sons Mike (Kara) and Pat (Colleen); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. It is only fitting that Judy, being the first to step into the life Jesus offers, was the first to step out of this life and into eternal life with him.
A memorial service will be held at Elmbrook Church at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A light lunch will follow.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made out to CRU, account #0104077 for the CRU Prison Ministry.
The service will be steamed for those unable to attend at the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/273182/62e70e9521
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.