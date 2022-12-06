Judith E. Beranek (nee Herman)
June 22, 1940 - Dec. 4, 2022
Judith E. Beranek (nee Herman) was born in Racine on June 22, 1940, to Eric and Audrey (Simpson) Herman. She passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Waukesha.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald; her brothers Jack and Michael; and her sisters Audrey and Patricia. She will be dearly missed by her brother Gene Herman; her daughter Kelly (Paul) Ciszek; her son Kory Beranek; granddaughters Devon and Cayla Ciszek; great-grandson Sterling VerBunker; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Judy was the clerk/treasurer for the Village of North Prairie for almost 35 years, retiring in 2010. She was also a former member of the North Prairie Fire Department and the auxiliary. She was very passionate about giving back to the community and helping others, having been a blood and platelet donor for many years. Judy was also an avid golfer.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 14, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59). Food and refreshments will be served for the duration of the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.