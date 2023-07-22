Judith Erickson (nee Serr)
Feb. 29, 1940 - July 8, 2023
Judith Joy Erickson (nee Serr), born February 29, 1940, a leap year, died July 8, 2023, at age 83. She died at home in Manitowish Waters, unexpectedly, and the cause was cardiac arrest. She and her husband, Tom Erickson, lived and taught in Waukesha for over 40 years.
Known professionally as Judith Erickson, she enjoyed a stellar operatic career, singing leading roles with the Florentine Opera, Minnesota Opera (originally Center Opera Company), Chicago Opera Theatre and numerous opera and musical leads at Skylight Music Theatre (originally known as Skylight Comic Opera). Additionally, she performed the role of Susan B. Anthony in Virgil Thomson’s opera The Mother of Us All, libretto by Gertrude Stein, at the Guggenheim Art Museum, New York City, 1992. Judith Erickson was a significant performer at the time of the birth of regional opera in America - Skylight was formed in 1959, Minnesota Opera 1963, and Chicago Opera Theatre in 1974. She worked with the founders of these companies - Clair Richardson, Dominick Argento and Alan Stone. She created roles for these companies, including in operas by Argento, Lee Hoiby and Carlyle Floyd. The picture above is Judith in costume for Faust Counter Faust, Minnesota Opera, 1970; it was painted by her sister Jan Serr.
Judy was born and raised in the greater Milwaukee area. Early recognized as a unique and versatile vocalist, she studied voice and piano at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, as did her younger sister Janice. Judy earned a bachelor’s degree from Carroll University (then Carroll College), and a master’s from University of Wisconsin-Madison, both in music performance.
In 1967, she married Thomas Erickson, who taught high school English and world literature in the Brookfield school system. Having no children of their own, they traveled to Thailand where they adopted, over the course of three years, two Thai children, Jonathan and Ana.
In the 1990s, Judy and Tom bought property on Vance Lake, Manitowish Waters. There they designed and built, almost entirely by themselves, a two-story log home. In 2000, they moved permanently from Waukesha where they had been living in Manitowish Waters. There they raised Ana and Jonathan, created a local theater group, and participated in the religious and civic activities of Manitowish Waters Community Church.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy (nee Lambrix) and Leonard Serr.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Erickson; her younger sister Jan Serr; and a cousin Nancy Knoedler of Hartland. She is further survived by Jonathan Erickson and Ana Erickson, and Ana’s children, Jasmin and twins Andrew and Thomas.
The family plans a private service.
Memorial gifts are suggested in Judith Erickson’s name to the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202.