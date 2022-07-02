Judith (Judie) Frances Bubb
Judith (Judie) Frances Bubb passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022 at the age of 87.
Judie was a proud mother and grandma. A passionate gardener, she loved riding around mowing the grass and just being outdoors, traveling with her cousin John or her tight group of friends, quilting and working tirelessly on researching her genealogy. She was a walking historian remembering not only her own life journey but was proud of where she grew up living most of her life in Pewaukee and was always sharing stories from the past. She was a strong and fearless woman and on many occasions in her younger years could be found riding dirt bikes or motorcycles with her boys encouragement.
She is survived by her sons Steven (Julie) and Daniel; her granddaughters Samantha and Sadie; her cat Roxie; along with other family and her friends.
Judie was preceded in death by her beloved son David, and her mother and father, Vivian and Gustave Lipke.
We would like to thank the amazing always caring staff at ProHeath Cancer Center for making her feel so special and loved over the years as well as the wonderful staff at AngelsGrace for truly helping her end her life with grace and dignity.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.