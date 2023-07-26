OCONOMOWOC
Judith ‘Judie’ M. Couri
Nov. 11, 1944 - July 21, 2023
Judith “Judie” M. Couri of Oconomowoc, formerly of Waukesha, was born to eternal life on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 7:21 p.m. at her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 78. She was born in Moline, IL, on November 11, 1944, the daughter of Dean and Dorothy (nee Versluys) Van Klaveren. She attended United Township High School where she was a cheerleader.
On January 28, 1972, she married her devoted and beloved husband, Gerald “Jerry” E. Couri and they respoke their vows on October 10, 1992. She was educated in all things regarding tax preparation and accounting. This led to her successful career as president of Couri Insurance Associates where she worked alongside her husband, Jerry, who serves as president of Couri Insurance Agency. Judie was very active in politics, loved to go shopping and enjoyed gardening and flowers. She had a zest for traveling with Jerry and was the best travel planner. Judie was a United States Gymnastics judge and was proud to organize and run the International World Gymnastics competition. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Hartland, and St. Mary Catholic Church in Waukesha, and served with the Christian Mothers. Judie was devoted to her community and her family and will be sadly missed by all. She loved her “girls trips” to Door County with her sisters and special cousins. Family was the most important and special blessing to her. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she rarely missed any of their events. She was always planning reunions and time for the family to be together. She was always up for a competitive game of Farkle, sheepshead, and euchre.
She is loved and is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jerry of Oconomowoc, and their children, Brian D. Armstrong of Milwaukee, Donald E. (Sarah) Couri of Louisville, KY, Kristin R. Couri of Waukesha, and Caryn M. (Kelly T.) Papenthien of Delafield; her beloved grandchildren, Daniel Armstrong, Deanna (Jason) Dodge, Vanessa (Sean) Sarkauskas, Brianna Papenthien, Alyssa Couri, Allison Zuhlke, Allyna (Daniel) Weaver Mia Zuhlke, and Adam Zuhlke, and great-grandchildren, Malaya, Lillianna, Landyn, Lucas and Sadie. She had a special place in her heart for, and is further survived by, her sister Patricia (Henry) Sandoval of Illinois; stepbrother Henry “Bud” (Michelle) VanKlaveren; nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Jeremy Couri, aunt Mary Ann Whipple, and her sister Beverly (Keith) Vollrath.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 31, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Visitation continues at St. Mary Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 1, from 11:30 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral Mass. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Judie’s name are appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (https://www.stjude.org/donate).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.