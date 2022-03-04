WAUKESHA
Judith “Judy” A. Dreger
March 19, 1949 - March 3, 2022
Judith “Judy” A. Dreger, 72, died at AngelsGrace Hospice on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
She was born in Aurora, Ill., on March 19, 1949, to Robert and Jessie (nee Shriber) Brines. On March 1, 1969, she married James Dreger in Fort Atkinson. Judy loved being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She enjoyed boating, spending time on Lauderdale Lake and was a faithful member of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church.
She will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 53 years, James, of Waukesha, and her children, Jennifer (Craig) Hauser of Waukesha and Jason (Katherine) Dreger of Mukwonago. She is the proud grandmother of Mitchel, Abigail, Kayla, Natalie and Austin. She is further survived by her sister, Susan (David) Eichelberger of Waterman, Ill., and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Visitation will be at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2016 Center Road, Waukesha, WI 53189, on Thursday, March 10, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. funeral service. Private interment at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials to Christ the Servant Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Cemetery and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online message.