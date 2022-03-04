WAUKESHA
Judith ‘Judy’ (Juntunen) Pfau
Dec. 14, 1950 - March 1, 2022
Judith “Judy” (Juntunen) Pfau, of Waukesha, formerly of South Range, Mich., went peacefully into the arms of her heavenly father on March 1, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family.
Judy was born December 14, 1950, to the late Ernest and Saima (Wainio) Juntunen in Hancock, Mich.
She married Richard Pfau on June 16, 1973, at First Presbyterian Church, Houghton, Mich. Together they raised their two sons, Brian and Justin. Rick and Judy shared 48 wonderful years together.
Judy was a proud daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was known best for her selfless love, big heart and giving personality. Judy enjoyed motorcycle rides and trips planned with family and friends. She was delighted to take boat rides while enjoying a couple “Boathouse Specials.”
Judy loved shopping for crafts and antiques to add to her many collections. These included Hummels, peacocks, crosses, turquoise, copper and agates. She especially enjoyed collecting angels and pictures of her grandchildren. Judy liked to spend time camping, visiting her family in the U.P., walking hunting trails with family and long telephone calls with her sister Dorothy. She adored her grandkids and loved spending time with them. She was their biggest fan during their sporting events, concerts, musicals, and many other activities. Judy also treasured her time spent baking with her granddaughter Addison.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Rick; two sons, Brian (Tracy) Pfau of Hartford and Justin Pfau (significant other Jill and her daughter Bella) of Oconomowoc; and her five grandchildren, Nathan, Izaac and Addison Pfau, and Colten and Carter Pfau. She is further survived by her two sisters, Loretta (James) Hagwall of Silverdale, Wash., and Dorothy Jones of Detroit, Mich., and their families, as well as those families of her two brothers, Roger “Butch” (Darlene) Juntunen and Larry (Rosie) Juntunen, both of South Range, Mich.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bud and Betty (Oberlin) Pfau; two brothers-in-law, Robert “Pep” Jones and Paul (Pat) Pfau; and niece, Cindy Hagwall.
Judy’s celebration of life will be on Monday, March 7, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, WI 53029. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. until time of prayer service at 5 p.m., with Pastor Paul Humphreys officiating.
Judy’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc and St. Croix Hospice, for their thoughtful, kind and passionate care given to Judy.