Judith ‘Judy’ Nauert
Judith “Judy” Nauert (nee Peabody) was born to eternal life on July 9, 2023, at the age of 84 years. Loving mother of Jill (Dan) Smith and Brian (Dr. Lori Farrell) Nauert. Cherished and loved grandma of Melissa Medved, Ronan Nauert and Ella Nauert. Dear sister of Dorothy (Bob) Jankowski. Further loved and remembered by Carol, Fred, Deacon Gene (Carla), Ann, Abby, Sarah, Jim (Mary), Mick, Annette, Mary, nieces, nephews and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mary Peabody, and her siblings Rita Krochalk, Mary “Merky” Higgins, Raymond “Bud” Peabody and Janet Rienzi.
Judy enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. She loved God and the Catholic faith and prayed the rosary daily.
A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, July 22, at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. (noon).
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) at www.hawspets.org.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.