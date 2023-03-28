WAUKESHA
Judith K. Back
Jan. 4, 1942 - March 25, 2023
Judith K. Back of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 81. She was born in Waukesha on January 4, 1942, the daughter of Edward and Catherine (nee McCarthy) Martin.
Judith loved to work and worked for Waukesha Memorial Hospital as an X-ray technician for 49 years and 9 months. She enjoyed dancing in her younger years, loved to travel, especially cruising and going to the casino. Judith had a love for dogs and cherished her two favorites, Paco and Fred.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Michelle Shockley (the late Chris Ellsworth) of Las Vegas and Shaun (Tracy) Shockley of Franklin, N.C.; her grandchildren, Cristen (Ricky) Jones, Ashlyn Shockley, Alyssa Shockley and Ben Ellsworth; her great-grandchildren, Lennox, Lacie, Memphis, Meeka and Ridlee; her brothers and sister, Timothy (Patricia) Martin of Waukesha, Jeanne O’Brien of Waukesha, Patrick Martin (Twila Hauck-Martin) of Minneapolis, Jonathan Martin of Tichigan and Andrew (Melody) Martin of Mukwonago; and sister-in-law Sandra Martin. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward; mother Catherine; stepmother Helen Martin; and brother Thomas Martin.
A time to gather and celebrate Judith’s life will be held on Sunday, April 2, at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Private burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials in Judith’s name are appreciated to the American Cancer Society.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.