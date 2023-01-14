Judith L. Dehring (nee Dirk)
Judith L. Dehring (nee Dirk) departed this life Monday, January 9, 2023, at age 79.
Beloved wife of the late Robert Dehring. Proud mother of Jeaneen (Greg) Mardak and Robert (Traci) Dehring Jr. Devoted grandmother of Clare and Hannah Dehring. Dear aunt of Christine (Ron) Zoltowski, Nikole Bacon, Kelly Jaeckel and Carrie (Jake) Wallendal. Sister-in-law of Carol Lindner and Fred (Lin) Dehring Jr. Special friend of Jean Rebek, Sue Graham, Kathy Beyer, and childhood friend Kathy Anderson. She was loved and will be missed by additional family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Wojciechowski.
Gathering at Krause Funeral Home on Friday, January 20, from 11a.m.-12:45 p.m. Memorial service at 1 p.m.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bob Schellinger, Dr. Christopher Hake, and the wonderful nurses and staff at UW Cancer Center at ProHealth.
