Judith L. ‘Judy’ Tardif (nee Wickland)
April 12, 1956 - April 23, 2023
With her loving family by her side, Judith passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness.
In doing so, she left behind several of broken hearts. She was the amazingly supportive mom of Jennifer Finn and Tracy (Ryan) Gardner. Judy was the proud and doting grandma of Cody (Sara) Gardner, Jackson Finn and Kayla Gardner. Heartbreakingly, she missed the chance to meet her brand new great-grandbaby Addison Lee Gardner. She is further survived by godsons Anthony Fugate and AJ Hansen. Judy leaves behind her furbabies Boo Boo & Zoey. Judy was the close sister of Audrey (Dan) Hamann, Joan (Fred) Shult and brother-in-law Dave Fugate. She also leaves behind her former son-in-law and still dear friend Jason Finn. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her wonderful and loving partner of 33 years, Deanna “Dee” Thruman; her parents, Robert and Edna Mae Wickland; and sister Lois Fugate.
Judy knew the value of hard work. Together, she and Dee built a successful cleaning business called Juddees’s Cleaning. They served the commercial and private sectors. Eventually, they were hired on by Ellsworth Adhesive in Germantown. They developed a strong professional and personal relationship with the owners. Both parties benefitted from the relationship for decades. It makes sense that they were successful because they loved and supported each other. Judy was excellent in her professional role because she was a natural at taking care of people and things. She had a way of leaving them better than she found them. When not working, Judy was a wildly talented accordion player. She filled her home with homemade music and selflessly shared her talent with the community by playing at local nursing home. She was happy to play the occasional party as well, especially when her grandson, Cody, requested that she play for his birthday.
To Judy, family was everything. She supported her children with a great deal of love, patience, and understanding. She was incredibly kind and generously shared all that she had. She was someone that her family could turn to for advice or a kind word. On countless occasions, her grandson, Jack, was the beneficiary of this amazing advice. In the way only a grandma can, she helped him to navigate the challenges that arise as part of adolescence. She always had a supportive ear and helpful suggestions. She even taught her granddaughter, Kayla, how to drive. Their bond was incredibly close, and she was able to guide them through life with her trademark patience and understanding. She was in her element when surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren. She famously got on their level and truly bonded with them. She showed unconditional love; they were her life. When the grandbabies eventually had to go home, the cats were convincing substitutes. She called them “the kids” and treated Boo Boo and Zoey with the same care and affection that the rest of her family experienced. In the year and a half since Dee’s passing, “the kids” became even more important as their affection and companionship helped to, ever so slightly, ease her grief. Given Judy’s love for her family, it goes without saying that she was so excited to become a great grandma. Meeting baby Addison Lee was going to be an absolute thrill for her. While she did not get to meet her in person, Addie will have one strong guardian angel watching over her from heaven.
A memorial gathering will take place for Judy on Friday, May 5, at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 5 p.m. All who knew Judy are welcome.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family.