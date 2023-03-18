Judith R. Christianson
1944 — 2023
Judith R. Christianson (nee Hughes) passed away peacefully on March 12, 2023, at the age of 78. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Michael E. Christianson. Judith was the loving mother of Susan Christianson and proud grandma of Lance Webster and Connor Foti. She is also survived by siblings Barb Finney, Marlene Bloom, Dick (Vicki) Hughes, Tom (Lorraine) Hughes, Jeff Hughes and Teri Borchardt. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michele Foti; her parents; brother Bud Hughes; as well as siblings-in-law Dick Bloom, Alan Borchardt, Ute Hughes, Roy Finney and Diane Hughes.
Judith enjoyed spending time outdoors with her family. She loved trips “Up North” camping or to the occasional casino.
A memorial gathering will be held for Judy on Saturday, March 25, at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to stop in and share memories.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.