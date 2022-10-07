OCONOMOWOC
Judy A. Schulte
Sept. 13, 1942 - Sept. 26, 2022
Judy A. Schulte, age 80, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully at her home on September 26, 2022. She was born to John and Gladys (Sprague) Marks on September 13, 1942, in Oconomowoc.
Judy is survived by her children, Rich (Susan) Schulte of Oconomowoc and Debbi (Carl) Brehm of Oconomowoc; grandchildren, Lauren and Ben Schulte, Isabella, Leah, Gracyn, Alexander, Parker and Peytyn Brehm; siblings Joanne Marks and Joyce (Glenn) Laird; stepbrother Jack (Georgeann) Connaughton; sister-in-law Virginia (Robert) Hackbarth; and brother-in-law Kenneth Schulte. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; and sister, Janet Marks.
Judy grew up in the Oconomowoc area. She met her husband, Richard, in 1963 and they were married on May 9, 1964, at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Together, they owned Schulte Heating for over 40 years. Judy and Rich enjoyed traveling together and supporting Lions activities. She enjoyed gardening, watching Brewers and Packers games, and loved her cats dearly. She especially loved her time spent with her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A visitation will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 13. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 4 p.m.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.