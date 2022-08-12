WAUKESHA
Judy D. Dittman (nee Biedenbender)
Jan. 11, 1946 - Aug. 9, 2022
Judy D. Dittman (nee Biedenbender) of Waukesha joined the angels in heaven on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the age of 76. She was born in Waukesha on January 11, 1946, the daughter of Clarence and Delores (nee Kempter) Biedenbender. Judy worked as a unit clerk for Waukesha County Mental Health for many years. Judy loved dogs, was a huge fan of Elvis, and enjoyed the warmth of the Arizona sun.
She will be sadly missed by her loving children, Larry (Mary) Dittman II of Rochester and Jenny (Ryan) Schweitzer of Jefferson, and her four grandchildren she adored, Austin and Maddie Dittman and Zach and Kiley Schweitzer. She is further survived by her brother, Lonnie (Sue) Biedenbender, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth and sisters Sherry Horstmeier and Audrey Liesenfelder.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, from 9 a.m. until the eulogy begins at 10:45 a.m. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.
Memorials in Judy’s name are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.