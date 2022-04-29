WAUKESHA
Judy Felsner (nee Andrews)
Judy Felsner of Waukesha went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 17, 2022, at the age of 78.
She was the beloved wife of 56 years to Ron Felsner, loving mother of Michelle Jarrett and Kristin (Bill) Brush, and proud and loving grandma of Rachel Jarrett, Josiah Jarrett, Emily Jarrett, Megan Brush and Bill E. Brush. She is further survived by her sister, Sherrie (Dennis) Wittkopf, and her brother, John (Carol) Andrews, as well as nieces, nephews, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Adeline Andrews, and her in-laws, Harvey and Lilah Felsner.
Ron and Judy have been members of Elmbrook Church for 39 years.
A memorial service was held at Elmbrook Church on Saturday, April 23.
If you would like to make a donation in Judy’s memory, here are two organizations that were dear to her heart: Care Net Pregnancy Center, 4957 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53216 or Evangelical Child & Family Agency, 1617 S. 124th St., New Berlin, WI 53151-1803.