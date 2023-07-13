Judy L. Mundschau
Oct. 4, 1942 - July 11, 2023
Judy L. Mundschau, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was born on October 4, 1942, to Howard and Violet (Thamke) Tinnes in Waukesha.
Judy is survived by her husband, William; their children, Warren (Sue) and Wade (Rachael); and her grandchildren, Sawyer and Annalise.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Carole Kuehnhold; and her niece, Amanda Kuehnhold.
Judy’s greatest joy was her family, especially the joy of her grandchildren. She grew up on a small farm and loved all animals, particularly horses. Judy adored barns, nature, songbirds, flowers and being outdoors. She loved traveling, Alaska being her favorite destination.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at St. Bruno Catholic Church, 226 W. Ottawa Ave., Dousman, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Bruno Cemetery.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.