TOWN OF DELAFIELD
June Ann Krempasky
June 30, 1930 - Dec. 12, 2022
June Ann Krempasky, 92, of the Town of Delafield entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 12, 2022.
June was born on June 30, 1930 the daughter of Ervin and Dorothy (Thill) Degner. The oldest of four daughters, June enjoyed growing up in small-town Boltonville and graduated from Kewaskum High School. On July 24, 1954, June was united in marriage to Ronald Krempasky and the two would go on to enjoy 32 years of marriage until Ron’s passing in 1987. God blessed June and Ron with four loving children, Lynn, Jill, Karen, and Todd.
What June cherished most was being a mother to her children and taking care of things at home. She also enjoyed Bible Study, cooking, baking, and a hot cup of coffee with just the right amount of half and half. The most important thing in June’s life was her relationship with the Lord and sharing the path to salvation with others. She led many people to the Lord by her faithful example. Her family takes great comfort in knowing that they will spend eternity with her in heaven. June was a loving wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma and she will be dearly missed along with her fabulous pies.
She is survived by: her four children, Lynn (Joseph) Noll of Parker, CO, Jill (David) Hegg of Sun Prairie, Karen Wartinbee of Hartland, and Todd (Jill) Krempasky of Oconomowoc; her grandchildren, Amber (C. Luke) Misgen of Parker, CO, Lauren (T.R.) Munn of Windsor, CO, Natalie (Richard Thieriot) Hegg of Brooklyn, NY, Nathan Hegg of Crystal Falls, MI, Jared (Alyssa) Wartinbee of Dousman, Abby (Dr. Paul) Dyrud of Oconomowoc, and Benjamin (Chelsea) Krempasky of Oconomowoc. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, and a number of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Ervin and Dorothy Degner; her loving husband, Ronald Krempasky; and her sisters, Audrey Walsh, Kathleen Dickman, and Mary Jacklin.
June will be laid to rest during a graveside service at Delafield Cemetery 600 Poplar Path in Delafield on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Luke Dye. Family and friends will gather at the Delafield American Legion, 333 N. Lapham Peak Road in Delafield, after the service. A joyful future celebration of June’s life will be held on her birthday, June 30, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to mom’s favorite ministry, Les Feldick Ministries - www.lesfeldick.org.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.