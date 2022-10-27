June D. Miller
June 27, 1932 - Oct. 25, 2022
June D. Miller (nee Long), formerly of Muskego, died peacefully Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 90 years.
Forever sweetheart of the late Casimer “Casey” for 64 years; loving mother of Steven (Kathy), Pam (Troy) Schutz and Brian (Kerry); proud grandma of Courtney Gansmann (Tim Roybal), Kenny (Jessica) Gansmann, Nicholas (Natalie), Sarah, Amy (Nelson) Vanegas and Kelsey (Chris) Wolf; adoring great-grandma of Diego, Maritza, Nathalia, Emilia, Everett and Lily; dear sister Ron (Bonnie) Long; and sister-in-law of Jerry (Inge) and Pat Berndsen. June is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
June was a bakery manager at Kohl’s Food Stores for over 20 years. She took pride in cooking and baking, best known for her German potato salad and apple pie. Her Sundays were known for food, fellowship and watching her Packers!
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 31, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, S89-W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Entombment to follow at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the New Berlin VFW Post #5716 would be appreciated.
Special thanks to Vitas Hospice and caregivers Kelsey and Sharon for the compassionate and loving care given to June during her final months.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.