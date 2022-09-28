WAUKESHA
June Joyce Jackson (nee Bloede)
March 9, 1929 - Sept. 21, 2022
June Joyce Jackson (nee Bloede), a lifelong Waukesha resident, died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her home at the age of 93. She was born in Waukesha on March 9, 1929, the daughter of Ervin and Evelyn (nee Staab) Bloede.
June was a 1947 graduate of Waukesha High School and on June 25, 1955, she married her beloved husband, Joseph “Joe” Elwell Jackson, at the Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ. Together they built their current home in 1960 with the excavation occurring on June’s birthday. She stained the wood trim, cabinets and doors of their home and both of their children’s homes and was always available to help. June was a wonderful mother and was very proud of her children and their families. She instilled her love of swimming into her children by taking them to swim lessons or lifeguarding at various home pools. June was devoted to her grandchildren and in attending their sporting, musical, theatrical and other events and found great joy in watching them progress through life. She supported the family business with telephone service, bookkeeping and leadership. June loved to travel with her husband Joe and made seven trips to Canada fishing, 40 winter trips to Florida, traveled to 34 foreign countries and had many other trips coast to coast in the United States. Her morning routine started with eating breakfast by watching her birds, especially the cardinals. June will be remembered for her homemade chocolate chip cookies, which she always stored in an old Crisco can.
She will be sadly and forever missed by her devoted and loving husband of 67 years, Joe of Waukesha, and their children Sandra (Michael) Schick and Robert (Abbie) Jackson; her grandchildren who she adored, Daniel (Sarah), David and Timothy Schick and Samuel and Molly Jackson; and her great-granddaughter Hannah Schick. She is further survived by her sister Doris (nee Bloede) Kramer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother William (Carol) Bloede; and brother-in-law L. James Kramer.
June and her family appreciate all the great doctors and medical personnel that supported her happy and healthy 93 years of life.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will be Tuesday, October 4, at 11:30 a.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in June’s name to the American Diabetes Association, Children’s Wisconsin or to the charity of your choice.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.