WAUKESHA
June Margaret (Clark) Luer
June 22, 1928 - Nov. 9 2022
June Margaret (Clark) Luer of Waukesha passed away peacefully embraced by her family November 9, 2022. June was 94 years old.
As you might imagine, June has outlived many of her dearest people: her husband, Harvey Luer; siblings, Don and Shirley Clark, sons Mark and Jeff. June’s memory will be celebrated by her daughter Pam Luer (Gary Bingner); son Todd (Karen) Luer; daughter-in-law Elaine Luer; sister-in-law Ann Luer; grandchildren Jessica, Jonathon, Grant (Kylie) and Emily Luer; along with nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. One of June’s lifelong goals was to become a great-grandma. Her great-grandson Ried Emmett Luer arrived May 2022.
An online celebration, with a video and story telling about June, will take place on December 17. Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.