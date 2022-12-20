WAUKESHA
Kaitlin Ann Meyer
Nov. 1, 1984 - Dec. 16, 2022
Our beautiful Kaitlin entered heaven on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the age of 38 years.
She was the most precious daughter of Barb and Kent Olstad. Beloved sister of Jennifer (Brad) Bacik and Lindsey Meyer. Dear aunt of Lyla and Cami Bacik and “Ol’ Kait” to Manny and Amara. Kaitlin is also loved and survived by her grandpa, Paul Good; many aunts and uncles, Paul (Susie), Patty (Jay), Greg (Barb), Tom (Sue), Kris (Allen) and Kim (Nic); and cousins, Fritz (Ashley), Eric (Lindsay), Hans, Kyle, Sarah (Bill), Dylan, Jack, Abby, Michael (Angie), Christopher (Martine), Elliot, Wesley, Julian, Mikhail and Morgan. Kait is also survived by family in Switzerland; her father Bill Meyer; and her adored Zoey.
She was preceded in death by her grandma Jayne Good and her sister Olivia.
Kait loved children and it gave her great joy to babysit for Manny and Amara. She enjoyed hard rock music and had a big heart for all animals.
There will be a time of gathering on Wednesday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280-N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee. Memorial Mass to follow at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kaitlin’s name may be made to HAWS or AngelsGrace Hospice.
The family wishes to thank the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for the loving care given to Kait and her family.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.