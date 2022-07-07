Kamari Melvin-Kai Schermer-Dafetta
April 25, 2022 - July 3, 2022
Kamari Melvin-Kai Schermer-Dafetta, died on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the age of 2 months. Kamari was born on April 25, 2022, the darling son to Bridget Schermer and Ufuoma Dafetta.
Kamari made life special. He brought joy and happiness to every single person he has ever came into contact with. The many facial expressions that he was capable of making as a baby brought an immediate smile to your face no matter how bad or good your day was. It’s remarkable how he made such a huge impact in such a short amount of time. Not only did he imprint his heart and soul on his parents live’s but everyone else’s as well. From his brothers to his grandparents, to his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends of all kind. There are people who spend a lifetime trying to achieve what he did in just over two months. And although he isn’t physically here with us anymore he was and still is the true definition of heaven on earth. An angel sent from God to make his mark on his family. His memories will last forever.
Kamari is loved will be greatly missed by his parents, Bridget Schermer and Ufuoma Dafetta, and his brothers Khaylon and Kaiden. He is the sweet grandson to Nancy Schermer, Scott Schermer, Abiellyah Dafetta and Moses Dafetta; special nephew to Ashley Schermer, Kyle Schermer,Onazino and Ezimena Dafetta; Asiel, Taylor and Amier Jones; Yediael Backstrom, Yashaun Jones and Randolph Jones; and also many cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, from 9 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4935 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.