WAUKESHA
Kandy Lee Dutcher
Aug. 21, 1955 — March 8, 2022
Kandy Lee Dutcher passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and close friends on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the age of 66 after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
Kandy was preceded in death by her parents Jerald Lemke, Mercedes and Philip Lingelbach, and brother Kerry Lingelbach.
She leaves behind her beloved partner Deb Drews; loving sisters Bonnie (Martin) Schram, Becky (Jeff) Pollich, Krissy (Matt) Cannizzaro, and Tina Wright (the late Kerry); nieces and nephews Mike (Samantha) Pollich, Jennifer (William) Metz, Kevin (Emily) Schram, Alex Cannizzaro, and Peyton Lingelbach; great-nieces and nephews Kadin, Kylie, and Tyler Metz, Lucas Pollich, and Max Schram. Also remembered with love by her Drews/Krueger family. Further survived by other relatives, friends, coworkers, and companion animal Maggie.
Kandy was born on August 21, 1955, to Jerald and Mercedes Lemke in Milwaukee. The family moved back to Oconto, where Jerald passed. In 1969 Mercedes and Philip Lingelbach moved to New Berlin, Wisconsin to raise their family.
While at New Berlin High School Kandy participated in the early Hunger Walks and played clarinet in the band. Kandy graduated from New Berlin High School in 1973.
Following graduation, she worked as a CNA. To advance her career, she pursued a nursing degree. She did this by working and studying full time to graduate from Waukesha County Technical College in 1985. She passed her nursing boards, becoming an RN in August of 1985.
Kandy had a long and distinguished career serving the subacute rehab, developmentally disabled, assisted living, and memory care populations. As part of her community involvement, for many years she coordinated her company’s float in the Waukesha Christmas Parade from design to execution, to walking in the parade.
She continued to advance in her profession culminating her career as a director of nursing. She provided unyielding dedication and exceptional care to the countless residents that she served.
In her personal time Kandy enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Nieces and nephews enjoyed nature walks and spooky campfire stories with her up north. She took Mom to visit Kerry in Arizona and Hawaii.
Her love of warm tropical climates led her to the Caribbean where she discovered her home island of Cozumel, Mexico. It was here that she completed her Scuba certification in the Caribbean Sea. She returned to Cozumel frequently.
The last Cozumel trip was for her 60th birthday celebration which included the three sisters and friends for an amazing time of fun and frolic. There were additional island adventures to Ireland, Isla Mujeres, Vieques and Jamaica.
Kandy and Deb spent the last five years traveling in their T@B camper. It was Kandy’s goal to camp in all 72 Wisconsin counties. She made it to 22 counties and Niagara Falls.
Kandy will be remembered for her leadership, compassion, positivity, and love of nature.
The family would like to express their profound gratitude to the UW Health Cancer Center at ProHealth Care oncology staff, particularly Dr. Christopher Hake, and the extraordinary nurses who provided such compassionate care throughout her journey.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.