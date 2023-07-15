WAUKESHA
Karen A. Bruttig
June 15, 1942 - July 2, 2023
Karen A. Bruttig of Waukesha passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at her home in Waukesha after a long battle with ALS.
She is survived by her son Bryan (Andrea) Bruttig, daughter Lisa (Dave) Sperl, her cherished grandchildren Jared, Jenna and Alex, and devoted siblings Jim (Lynn) Oliver, Bruce (Eileen) Oliver, John (Linda) Oliver, Linda (Ted) Saathoff and Mary (Rollie) Pierce. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Gary (Doris) Lang-Bruttig.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Bruttig, and her parents Norman and Alvina Oliver.
Karen was born in Rochester, Minn., and later moved to Wauwatosa. She attended Holy Angels High School and Alverno College. She spent her early years as a teacher and later devoted much of her time to taking care of her family. As her children grew older, she worked as special education aide at Hillcrest School in Waukesha. She also helped job train people with disabilities. In 1999, Karen and her husband Ron retired and spent 20 years living in Sun City, Arizona, making wonderful memories with family and friends.
Karen always put everyone before herself. She was a great cook and entertainer hosting many holidays at her home. She loved family visits to Arizona always planning fun things to do while people were in town. Her home was open to anyone who needed a place to stay. Her Catholic faith was very important to her. As her disease progressed, she was a prayer warrior for her family, praying for her grandchildren to know the answers to tests, and safe travels to and from college. They could always count on prayers from Grandma.
Special thanks to Loida, Megan, Anna, and all who loving cared for Karen over the years. Without you she could not have kept her wish of being able to live in her home until the end. Also, many thanks for everyone's phone calls, text messages, pictures and visits. She appreciated all of them. In her final words - all I ask of you is to remember me loving you! She will be greatly missed by many.
Services will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, S22-W22890 E. Broadway St., Waukesha, WI.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.