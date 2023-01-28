WAUKESHA
Karen Ann Dietrich
Sept. 8, 1967 — Jan. 24, 2023
Karen Ann Dietrich, age 55, of Waukesha, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was born September 8, 1967 in West Allis. Beloved wife for 30 years of James P Dietrich; mother of Rebekah Z. Dietrich, Zedekiah J. Dietrich, Joziah T. Dietrich and Izaiah J. Dietrich; and proud grandmother of Ashtin J Dietrich. Family will welcome friends on Sunday, February 5, for visitation from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. with a short service at 6 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home