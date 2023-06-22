WAUKESHA
Karen F. Gardner
Sept. 12, 1940 - June 17, 2023
Karen F. Gardner, 82, of Waukesha, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Karen was born in Milwaukee on September 12, 1940, the daughter of Ervin and Emma (nee Janssen) Peterson.
She attended Washington High School in Milwaukee and graduated in 1959. She was active in Job’s Daughters and served as Bethel Honored Queen. She married Ken Gardner, her high school sweetheart, on April 18, 1959. He was the love of her life, and they enjoyed 64 years of happiness together. Karen was a devoted mother to five sons and managed their household with enormous energy and patience. She tended a garden, cheered at baseball games, packed picnics, organized trips to Disney World, sewed shirts, and made countless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Along the way she quietly guided them to be optimistic and resilient gentle men and warmly welcomed daughters-in-law to the family.
Karen worked at Associated Bank and Bearings Incorporated South. She and Ken retired to The Villages in Florida, then returned to Waukesha in 2014. She learned to golf and quilt. She was most proud of making beautiful quilts, wall hangings, and placemats for her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She became an avid fan of her grandchildren’s current activities and was a regular at baseball and softball games, tennis and cross-country meets, and band and choir concerts.
She will be remembered most for her holiday baking, expansive Christmas village collection, boundless optimism, great kindness, sweet spirit, and devotion to her family.
Karen is survived by her husband, Ken, and her sons, Ken (Janet), Kevin (Catherine), Keith (Melissa), Kraig (Tracey) and Kirk (Kassundra); 17 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Pete Peterson; aunt, Bee Janssen; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna; and brother-in-law, granddaughter, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 27, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Donna Lexa Art Centers (www.donnalexa.org)
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.