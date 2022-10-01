Karen J. Van Schaick
July 18, 1964 - September 23, 2022
Karen J. Van Schaick of Waukesha (née Oldenburg) passed away peacefully in Jesus’ arms on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the age of 58 years. She was beloved wife and soulmate of Adrian “Henry” Van Schaick for 30 years; and loving mother of Nathan Van Schaick (Emily Kamm). She was beloved daughter of Joyce (née Bein) and the late Donald J. Oldenburg, Sr.; dear sister of Donald J. Oldenburg, Jr. and Sheri (David) Gottfried. Karen is also loved and will be dearly missed by many cherished family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 3 p.m., until time of Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Highways J & JJ, Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.