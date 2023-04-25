Karen M. Compton (nee Stone)
Jan. 10, 1939 - April 22, 2023
Karen M. Compton, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by her family.
Karen is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Robert J. Compton (Bob). Cherished mother to Robert J. Compton, Jr. of Belleville and daughter Laura M. Groonwald of Hartland. She is further survived by her beloved grandsons, Nathaniel C. Groonwald of Chicago, Ill., and Jackson R. Groonwald (fiancee Whitney Johnson) of Minneapolis, Minn.; sister Gail Streich (John) of Helena, Mont.; sisters-in-law, LaVonne Williams, Linda Erickson (Scott) and Ava Voltner (Ralph); brothers-in-law Howard (Lana) Louden and Tim (Carol) Louden; and many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Laurena Mae and Donald Erwin Stone of Mayville, and siblings Cindy Stone and Gary Stone.
In 1957, Karen and Bob moved to Hartland where they raised their family and hosted many gatherings with extended family and dear friends. Karen started her 50-year career with the Village of Hartland in 1967. Karen served with excellence and integrity in numerous positions, starting as deputy clerk/treasurer, then as village clerk/deputy treasurer, finance director/clerk, as well as interim village administrator in 1988.
Upon her retirement in 1994, she ran for a seat on the Hartland Village Board and served as a trustee from 1994 to 2018. Karen believed in the power of our schools, and championed for the development of Lake Country Lutheran High School (Hartland).
A true advocate for building strong communities, Karen was a member of the Hartland Public Library Board (1994-2018). During her tenure, she proudly supported the construction of a new library building (110 E Park Ave). Karen also served as the Del-Hart Water Control Commission (1996-2017). She also served as second vice president of the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association and was a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
Karen was also an active 20+ year member of the Greater Hartland Area Kiwanis Club and served as both president and treasurer for the club. She spent countless hours working to see the Lake Country Fine Arts Center at Nixon Park become a reality in June of 1995. She and her husband Bob spent years and countless hours working in the concession stand each summer.
In her spare time Karen loved to read, relax in her swimming pool, do daily crossword puzzles, watch Wheel of Fortune, and spend time with her beloved grandsons. Over the years, she baked thousands of chocolate chip cookies for her family and attended activities her grandsons were involved in.
Karen leaves behind a legacy of love to her best friend and husband Bob, who adored her. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, whose life of service is an inspiration. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held for Karen at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hartland on Saturday, April 29. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a service at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hartland Public Library, HAWS of Waukesha County, or Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (Hartland).
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.